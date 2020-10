A man is in a serious condition after he was involved in a motorcycle accident.

Paramedics attended the scene at Pine Mountain Road, Pine Mountain, about 10.50am.

Having suffered a significant injury to his lower left leg, the man was rushed to Princess Alexandra Hospital.

No other patients were involved.