Man sentenced to jail for threatening nurse with knife

A MAN who went on a knife rampage through Ipswich Hospital emergency department, threatening a nurse before escaping onto the street has been sentenced to prison.

Police arrested a shirtless Eric John Goebel, 30, after he called 000 and told police he was going to drive a car through the Ipswich Mall in November last year.

He pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court this week to two counts of serious assault of a public officer and one count each of going armed as to cause fear, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possessing a weapon and possession of a restricted item.

Goebel was sentenced to a head sentence of 18 months imprisonment with immediate parole, 80 hours community service and fined $300.