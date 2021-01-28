Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been sentenced for the violent assault on Councillor Jade Wellings.
A man has been sentenced for the violent assault on Councillor Jade Wellings.
News

Man sentenced for violent attack on Fraser Coast councillor

Carlie Walker
28th Jan 2021 10:30 AM | Updated: 6:45 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Attacking two strangers in broad daylight, including a Fraser Coast councillor on her way to a meeting, has led to a Maryborough man receiving a lengthy jail sentence.

Craig William Chalker pleaded guilty to two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm when he appeared via videolink in Maryborough Magistrates Court this week.

In December, Chalker violently attacked a 47-year-old man and Cr Jade Wellings, who was on her way to a meeting with other councillors.

The two separate assaults were completely unprovoked, the court heard.

The court heard Chalker had received voluntary and involuntary mental health treatment over the years.

He had struggled with mental health issues, including schizophrenia and ADHD, the court was told, and had experienced periods of homelessness during his life.

Craig William Chalker being arrested for a previous matter. He was sentenced in relation to a violent assault on two people in Maryborough last year.
Craig William Chalker being arrested for a previous matter. He was sentenced in relation to a violent assault on two people in Maryborough last year.

Chalker had been caught in a vicious cycle in which he had turn to illicit substances to self-medicate when he was unable to obtain prescribed medication, the court heard.

At the time of the assaults, he was not engaged with mental health services and was not medicated, the court was told.

Magistrate John Milburn said the attacks were public, unannounced and a surprise to the victims.

"They were unprepared for this type of offence, which should never have occurred," he said.

Chalker was sentenced to 12 months' in prison for both offences, to be served concurrently.

A parole release date was set for May 1, 2021.

assault court crime fccourt
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Influencer killed by husband

    Influencer killed by husband

    • 28th Jan 2021 7:58 PM
    Airports beg for help

    Airports beg for help
    • 28th Jan 2021 7:01 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mum and man charged with murder of baby remain in jail

        Premium Content Mum and man charged with murder of baby remain in jail

        Crime The pair are charged with the murder of nine-month-old Ipswich baby Dexter Wilton.

        Beloved crime-fighting pup passes away

        Premium Content Beloved crime-fighting pup passes away

        News The loyal Ipswich police dog has been farewelled

        BREAKING: Elderly women injured in single-vehicle crash

        Premium Content BREAKING: Elderly women injured in single-vehicle crash

        Breaking The pair have been taken to hospital in Brisbane with significant injuries.

        Jets 100 game footballer's valuable role after forced exit

        Premium Content Jets 100 game footballer's valuable role after forced exit

        Rugby League Former Brisbane Broncos footballer makes massive contribution to community and game...