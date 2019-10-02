Man scratches $150,000 top prize

A BRISBANE North man said he walked around with a $150,000 Instant Scratch-Its ticket in his pocket for days without realising, as he thought he had only won $500.

Confirming his prize with a Golden Casket official this morning, the Grange man recalled the moment he discovered his windfall with a $10 Jumbo Crosswords Instant Scratch-Its ticket.

"I scratched the ticket at home the other day and thought I'd only won $500," he said.

"So a few days later I went down to the newsagent and got them to scan the ticket and that's when they told me that they couldn't pay the prize because it was too big.

"I double checked the letters and realised I hadn't scratched them all off. I scratched those letters off and thought I had won $15,000.

"It wasn't until I came into the office today to claim the prize that they told me I had won $150,000. I had missed one letter. I couldn't believe it.

"To think I'd had it in my pocket the whole time."

When asked how he planned to enjoy his instant windfall, the man said he couldn't fathom the news.

"I don't know how I'll spend it yet. Only five minutes ago I thought I had won a few thousand," he said.

"I'll have to think about it but right now I am going to rest knowing $150,000 is coming my way."

The winning ticket was bought at Stafford City Newsagency on Stafford Rd.

Newsagency owner Huy Nguyen said he was thrilled his outlet had sold another major prize.

"We've been a really lucky store for our customers." he said.

"Last year we sold First Prize in Set for Life and now we've sold an Instant Scratch-Its top prize.

"We are so thrilled for our winner. We hope he enjoys his prize."