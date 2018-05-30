'I had no choice': Man stole to feed his hungry child

A DAD claimed he stole food from a supermarket to feed his hungry child.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard that Aiden Jamil Bahsa stole groceries from the same Brassall supermarket twice on the same day.

Bahsa, 20, pleaded guilty to two counts of stealing groceries from IGA Brassall in March; and two counts of contravening police directions.

Prosecutor Sergeant Jo Colston said police sought restitution of $16 after Bhasa walked into the store twice within 20 minutes and took items.

He also failed to attend a drug diversion course that he agreed to do, saying he'd forgotten the address and lost his paperwork.

"I only took groceries as my son had no food at home," Bahsa told Magistrate Andy Cridland.

"I had no choice but go get my son some food."

He was convicted and fined $900 and ordered to pay restitution. Mr Cridland warned him not to reoffend.

"I live in Redbank," Bahsa said.

"I don't have my son with me anymore so I've no reason to steal."