Accused says he saved the day by beating a tin shed

A MAN who drove out to a Flagstone property with two other men said he hit a tin shed wall several times with a tyre jack to prevent a night-time altercation getting out of hand.

It wasn't the noise but the damage caused that resulted in Troy Franzmann being charged with a property offence before Ipswich Magistrates Court.

He was one of the three men who had jumped out of a red Holden Commodore at a rural Flagstone property while two other man headed for the front door.

Troy Franzmann, 43, from Riverview, pleaded guilty to doing wilful damage to a green shed on November 21, 2017.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said it was 9.15pm when three males arrived at the property.

Two of the men became involved in a physical argument.

Sgt Caldwell said Franzmann picked up a jack handle and began hitting the wall of a green shed several times.

He said Franzmann dropped the jack bar and his reading glasses and the three men fled the scene in the car.

Sgt Caldwell said Franzmann attended the Jimboomba police station on May 9 this year and said that he saw the other two men attempting to enter through a door.

He alleged that he saw another man (householder) grab a knife.

"He says he hit the shed in an attempt to scare the man back into the house as he believed it had got out of hand when a knife was produced by the complainant," Sgt Caldwell said.

The property owner had not presented police with a compensation claim.

"I hit the tin shed things were getting ugly, people with knives and that,"Franzmann said.

"I whacked the shed, it worked."

No details were put before the court as to why the three men went to the property that night.

Mr Cridland said it was an unusual set of circumstances.

He said Franzmann had a lengthy history and he accepted that what he did was an attempt to stop the matter developing.

Franzmann was convicted and put on a good behaviour order to keep the peace for 12 months, with a recognisance of $350.