The man has been charged with attempted arson.
News

Man saved from house fire charged with attempted arson

Peter Hardwick
by
17th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
A HARRISTOWN man rescued from a house fire by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services officers earlier this week has been charged with attempted arson.

Rodney Carl Vonhoff was found unconscious inside the Stephen St house which was ablaze when fire crews arrived about 7pm Sunday.

The 56-year-old was stretchered out onto the footpath where crews immediately applied oxygen to get him breathing freely again before he was transported to Toowoomba Hospital.

However, four days later after his release from hospital Toowoomba police charged Vonhoff with attempted arson arising from the incident.

He was due to appear in Toowoomba Magistrates Court yesterday afternoon but duty solicitor Codi Dalley (Legal Aid Queensland) told the court she had spoken with her client and he would not be making any application for bail at this stage.

Vonhoff therefore remained in the watch house as Ms Dalley asked for an adjournment so a full police brief of evidence could be done.

Police prosecutor Eddie Fraser asked for an eight-week adjournment so that could be done.

Magistrate Kay Ryan therefore remanded Vonhoff in custody and adjourned the matter to November 12.

