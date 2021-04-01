Man rushed to hospital with knife wounds all over body

Police are investigating after a man was rushed to hospital in the early hours of Thursday morning with knife wounds all over his body. Picture: File

POLICE are investigating after a man was rushed to hospital in the early hours of Thursday morning with knife wounds all over his body.

Paramedics, including critical care and the High Acuity Response Unit, took the man to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious but stable condition from South Ripley at 3am.

He suffered chest, shoulder, arm and leg injuries in an alleged wounding incident on Canungra Street.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed police are investigating the incident but little detail could be released as yet.

“There’s not much that can be said at this point in time,” he said.



