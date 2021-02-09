Man rushed to hospital, roads blocked after crash

A MOTORCYCLIST has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following a multi-vehicle crash.

Paramedics were called to the scene just after 5am on Tuesday morning after three vehicles, including a motorbike, collided on Rosewood Laidley Rd, Grandchester.

A Queensland Ambulance Spokesman said a man suffered a significant injury to his leg and was flown in a helicopter to the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

He was reportedly in a serious condition.

Police have confirmed diversions had been put in place to redirect traffic.

The crash is under investigation.