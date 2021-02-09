Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
QLD Forensic Crash Unit
QLD Forensic Crash Unit
Breaking

Man rushed to hospital, roads blocked after crash

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
9th Feb 2021 6:41 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MOTORCYCLIST has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following a multi-vehicle crash.

Paramedics were called to the scene just after 5am on Tuesday morning after three vehicles, including a motorbike, collided on Rosewood Laidley Rd, Grandchester.

LOCAL NEWS: Ipswich icon launches charity in sister’s honour

A Queensland Ambulance Spokesman said a man suffered a significant injury to his leg and was flown in a helicopter to the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

LOCAL NEWS: Tailgating driver stalks woman for 40+ minutes

He was reportedly in a serious condition.

Police have confirmed diversions had been put in place to redirect traffic.

The crash is under investigation.

calvert lanefield road traffic crash thagoona
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Friend’ grows 91 marijuana plants in suburban yard

        Premium Content ‘Friend’ grows 91 marijuana plants in suburban yard

        News A man was charged after allowing his home to be used for a marijuana plantation

        War on kid crims: Anti-terror boss to head taskforce

        Premium Content War on kid crims: Anti-terror boss to head taskforce

        Crime Queensland’s anti-terror boss will head a new youth crime taskforce

        NAMED: Full names of 85 people in Ipswich court today

        NAMED: Full names of 85 people in Ipswich court today

        News Each day, the QT publishes the full names of those due in court

        • 9th Feb 2021 6:29 AM
        School captain, top ATAR graduate credits school for success

        Premium Content School captain, top ATAR graduate credits school for success

        Education “I was not the top student in any of my classes, but I was consistent” - Lowood’s...