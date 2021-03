SNAKE BITE: A local has reportedly been bitten by a snake.

SNAKE BITE: A local has reportedly been bitten by a snake.

PARAMEDICS rushed to a private Ipswich address following reports a male had been bitten by a snake.

The man in his 40s was at a home in Chuwar at 7.34pm on Saturday night when he was bitten on his arm.

He was transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.