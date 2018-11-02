Man rushed to hospital following snake bite
A PERSON has been rushed to hospital following a snake bite at Ripley today.
Paramedics were called to a property on Ripley Rd at about 11.20pm following reports a man had been bitten on the hand.
He was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.
