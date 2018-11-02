Menu
Man rushed to hospital following snake bite

2nd Nov 2018 1:16 PM

A PERSON has been rushed to hospital following a snake bite at Ripley today.

Paramedics were called to a property on Ripley Rd at about 11.20pm following reports a man had been bitten on the hand.

He was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

