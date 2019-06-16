Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been stabbed in Toowoomba.
A man has been stabbed in Toowoomba. Bev Lacey
News

Man rushed to hospital after stabbing in Toowoomba

Tom Gillespie
by
16th Jun 2019 9:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are looking into an incident in which a man was stabbed in Toowoomba's northern suburbs last night.

The patient in his early 20s was rushed to Toowoomba Hospital with a critical care paramedic on board following the stabbing, which was reported just after 9.30pm at a property just off the New England Highway in Harlaxton.

The man was assessed for injuries to his back.

No arrests or charges have been laid yet, but Toowoomba Police said they were continuing investigations into the matter.

More Stories

queensland ambulance service toowoomba toowoomba police
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Room 40: ‘People went in and came out psycho’

    premium_icon Room 40: ‘People went in and came out psycho’

    Crime An innocuous-looking, clean and comfortable motel room has developed a reputation for dark scenes that played out during the city’s era of infamy.

    45-year-old killed in motorcycle accident

    premium_icon 45-year-old killed in motorcycle accident

    News A man aged in his 40s has died from critical injuries

    WATCH: 3 Langer Cup match highlights

    premium_icon WATCH: 3 Langer Cup match highlights

    Rugby League It was a cracking round of Allan Langer Cup matches

    Ipswich Cup party ready to roll

    premium_icon Ipswich Cup party ready to roll

    News Organisers backing a winner for city race day