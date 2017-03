A MAN in his early 60s was trapped under a lawn mower in an accident early this afternoon.

At 1.33pm a man was using a ride on mower on Glamorgan Vale Rd in Glamorgan Vale before it tipped over and trapped his foot.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said the man freed himself but then became stuck under a fence.

"He was transported to Ipswich Hospital with a suspected dislocated shoulder," the spokesperson said.