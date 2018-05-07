Man on the run following business armed robbery

POLICE are still looking for a man following an armed robbery at a service station on the weekend.

It is alleged about 5.30pm on Saturday, a man entered a service station on Lowood Minden Rd at Tarampa, and said he was armed with a knife and demanded money.

The male staff member complied and the man left the store with a sum of cash.

No one was injured during the incident.

Investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.