Crime

Man on the run following business armed robbery

Emma Clarke
by
7th May 2018 6:31 AM

POLICE are still looking for a man following an armed robbery at a service station on the weekend.

It is alleged about 5.30pm on Saturday, a man entered a service station on Lowood Minden Rd at Tarampa, and said he was armed with a knife and demanded money.

The male staff member complied and the man left the store with a sum of cash.

No one was injured during the incident.

Investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

armed robbery ipswich ipswich court ipswich crime tarampa
Ipswich Queensland Times

