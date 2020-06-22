Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are patrolling around Kawana Shoppingworld after a 16-year-old girl was stabbed in the throat during a brawl near McDonald's this afternoon.
Police are patrolling around Kawana Shoppingworld after a 16-year-old girl was stabbed in the throat during a brawl near McDonald's this afternoon.
Crime

Man on the run after stabbing girl in shopping centre brawl

Ashley Carter
by
22nd Jun 2020 6:35 PM | Updated: 7:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN 18-YEAR-OLD man is on the run after allegedly stabbing a teenage girl at Kawana Shoppingworld this afternoon.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said about 4pm, the 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy got into a fight near the McDonald's restaurant inside the shopping centre.

A 16-year-old girl reportedly tried to intervene, but was stabbed in the throat by the 18-year-old man.

The girl was reportedly conscious and breathing and was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for treatment.

The police spokeswoman said the man fled the scene and police were currently patrolling the area.

She said the attack was "not random".

More to come.

Community Newsletter SignUp
buddina kawana shoppingworld scd crime stabbing youth crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    How Pink saved her marriage

    How Pink saved her marriage
    • 22nd Jun 2020 6:10 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New patisserie serves up serious sweet treats

        premium_icon New patisserie serves up serious sweet treats

        Business The local business owner has branched out by opening the new store next door to his popular takeaway shop.

        Boy, 13, allegedly held in stolen car’s boot for hours

        premium_icon Boy, 13, allegedly held in stolen car’s boot for hours

        Crime A group of teenage boys have been charged with a string of offences after allegedly...

        WANTED: 13 people police wish to speak to

        premium_icon WANTED: 13 people police wish to speak to

        Crime Do you recognise any of these people?

        Council decides against selling houses over unpaid rates

        premium_icon Council decides against selling houses over unpaid rates

        Council News Rates and charges have been accruing for more than three years.