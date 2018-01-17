Obese, machete-wielding man on run after robbing servo

The Caltex service station at Withcott where Tuesday night's armed robbery took place.

The Caltex service station at Withcott where Tuesday night's armed robbery took place. Tara Miko

UPDATE: DETECTIVES investigating the armed robbery of a Withcott service station have appealed for help from the public.

A man described as being obese and armed with a machete entered the Caltex service station on the westbound lanes of the Warrego Hwy about 9.25pm and demanded money and cigarettes from the employee.

The worker complied with the demand and was not injured.

The robber, whose face was covered by a grey bandanna, then fled the scene and remains on the run from police.

Detectives have appealed for anyone with information or who may have been in the area at the time to come forward.

EARLIER: A man is on the run after robbing a Withcott service station armed with a machete last night.

At 9.25pm a man entered the service station on the Warrego Highway and approached the male attendant and demanded money and cigarettes.

The employee complied and the man fled the scene with a sum of cash and cigarettes.

No one was injured as a result of the incident.

The man is described as Caucasian in appearance, about 180cm tall, aged 35 to 40-years-old with an obese build and bald head.

He was wearing a light-coloured singlet, light blue jeans and a grey bandana tied across his face.

Police are urging anyone with further information to contact Policelink or Crime Stoppers.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.