Man returns from work to find police searching home

Andrew Knaggs pleaded guilty to eight charges in Gatton Magistrates Court.

A MAN who grew marijuana plants on his Lockyer Valley property returned from work to discover police searching his house shortly after testing positive to drug driving.

Andrew John Knaggs wasn't home when police arrived, Gatton Magistrates Court heard.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Alister Windsor told the court Knaggs, 35, had been pulled over by police when he was driving on Forest Hill-Fernvale Road, Forest Hill, about 10.20am on June 23.

He was drug tested and the result confirmed he had marijuana in his system.

Two weeks later, police showed up at his door but found Knaggs wasn't home.

The court heard police searched the Kensington Grove home on July 10 about 11.15am.

"The defendant was at work when the search was conducted - (Knaggs) did however arrive a short time later," Sgt Windsor said.

Searching the home, police found two potted marijuana plants growing in the backyard.

"The plants were about 30 centimetres in height and appeared healthy and well-tended," Sgt Windsor said.

Police also found clipseal bags containing 2.29 grams of marijuana in a bathroom, as well a further 1.43g, 0.767g, 0.34g throughout the house.

"4.37g cannabis seeds were found in a motorcycle helmet in the defendant's walk-in-wardrobe," Sgt Windsor said.

"And police also located six Winchester shotgun shells in the top drawer of the cabinet in the defendant's bedroom."

Police also found a range of drug utensils including pipes and a set of scales.

The court heard, only three weeks after the search, Knaggs was nabbed drug driving again.

"Police intercepted (Knaggs) driving on Brightview Road, Lockrose and he submitted to a roadside drug test," Sgt Windsor said.

The test returned a positive result, confirming Knaggs had marijuana in his system.

Knaggs pleaded guilty to eight charges and told Magistrate Peter Saggers the drug "keeps you sane".

For the first drug driving offence, he was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $350.

For the second, he was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $450.

For the other charges, he was fined $1200.

All convictions were recorded.

