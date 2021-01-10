Menu
38,000 Aussies are reported missing every year
Man rescued after fears he was swept away by flood

by Danielle O’Neal
10th Jan 2021 1:44 PM | Updated: 7:17 PM
A man has been rescued following a search near a mine site after fears he was swept away in floodwaters in the state's north.

The search got underway west of Townsville two days ago.

Ground crews, boats and aircraft were been called in to search near the 'surveyor mine site' area in Greenvale, north of Lynd, for the man and his truck, last accounted for on Friday night.

The missing man was located by searchers around 2.15pm on Sunday.

He was airlifted to Townsville University Hospital suffering pain from a pre-existing back injury and dehydration.

It's understood the man was found with his truck after he got lost.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the man was located within the search range but "quite a distance" from the mine where the search was based.

The missing man was in his truck, rego 459WFJ.
Police said the Townsville man, 38, had been driving a white FY series Hino along Kennedy Development Rd to a worksite on Friday night when he came across a flooded river.

The man told a colleague he would stop overnight near the river and reassess in the morning.

A colleague drove to meet the man on Saturday morning but he and his truck were not found.

An official multi-agency search was launched on Sunday morning as the man or his truck had still not been located.

The truck's registration was 459WFJ Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police.

