Man reported missing at Qld waterfall

Big Millstream Falls, plunges over a basalt lava flow, in the Millstream Falls National Park, Ravenshoe, Atherton Tablelands, Australia

A SWIFT water rescue team is on the scene at a Tablelands waterfall, where a middle-aged man is feared to have been swept away.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the man in his 50s was reported missing at Millstream Falls, near Ravenshoe, about 1.45pm.

He said emergency services, including a swift water rescue team, was on the scene assisting with the search, understood to be taking place between Big and Little Millstream falls.

More than 50mm of rainfall blanketed the Ravenshoe area overnight.

Big Millstream Falls is reputedly the widest single-drop waterfall in Australia.

More to come.