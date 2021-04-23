Man remains in custody after alleged gun, drug find

A man charged with gun and drug possession will remain in custody.

A man charged with gun and drug possession will remain in custody.

A MAN arrested and charged with weapon and drug offences after his car was intercepted on the Cunningham Highway remains in custody after facing court Friday.

Corey James Beatson, 43, from Rosewood, did not appear when his case was mentioned in Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Duty lawyer Greg Ploetz made brief mention of the matter just after 1pm, saying Beatson would remain in custody on a return to prison warrant, and there would be no bail application.

Mr Ploetz said he had not yet been able to contact Beatson’s nominated lawyer.

There were about a dozen charges listed, with Magistrate Virginia Sturgess saying some were fresh.

The new charges include possession of illegal ice at Purga on Thursday April 22; and unlawful possession of a revolver.