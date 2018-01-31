Menu
The dishwasher trick that will blow your mind

Dishwashers. Who knew they could be so complicated? Picture: Getty Images
by The Sun

A MAN who discovered his dishwasher trays are height adjustable has left people "mind blown" after thousands admitted they had no idea their appliances did the same.

Mike McLoughlin tweeted about the moment he realised the machine's shelves can be moved after ten years of handwashing his biggest dinner plates because they didn't fit, reports The Sun.

Writing on Twitter, he said: "I moved into this house in 2008. It always annoyed me that the lower level of the dishwasher wasn't tall enough to fit my biggest dinner plates.

Mike McLoughlin made a small tweak to his dishwasher and it changed everything. Picture: Twitter
"Been handwashing them all this time. This week I discovered you can raise the upper shelf and all my plates fit fine. TEN F***ING YEARS."

But what Mr McLoughlin, from Ireland, probably wasn't expecting was the massive response he received online - with more than 85,000 people liking his tweet. (Even Star Trek star George Takei posted the story to Facebook, writing: "Give dish one a read folks.")

He was also inundated with responses from dishwasher owners who had also been oblivious to the handy feature, which he later said he discovered when Googling the appliance manual for an unrelated matter.

Chris Evans replied to the tweet: "Only seven years here, but I've just learnt our top shelf comes down ... it was already in the 'high' position."

Toby wrote: "18 YEARS! I've had mine 18 years and only just realised! I used to lie the plates down so they would wash!

"I'm raging and ecstatic all at the same time."

Elva said: "Holy crap! It IS adjustable! Mine had fortunately been left in the upper position for big plates & cookie sheets, but now I can lower for various crockery! Thank you."

Ian Dunbar jokingly put it: "Nearly moved house on the strength of this massive problem ... you sir are why the internet was invented. Can now spend more quality time with my family #life-changing."

Another social media user said: "You have literally changed my life, I just thought the dishwasher that came with this house was a bit s**t. Mind. Blown."

Emma posted: "Blown my mind. Changed my life. Thank you".

One person said: "The magic of Twitter. Five years of confusion about why my dishwasher was the only one on the planet that didn't fit normal dinner plates.

"A year of measuring every dinner plate that crossed my path for one that might. Fixed in 30 seconds. @zuroph you are my hero."

As the replies grew, more and more people came forward with other similar scenarios - with some admitting they hadn't realised there was a protective film on shower screens and fridge freezers until they began peeling off.

Siobhan said: "It took me 15 years to realise that I could lift the top of the dishwasher cutlery box to make room for wider, bigger spoons and knives! (And I have two degrees and an MA!)"

Another said: "Been unwrapping oxo cubes years struggling. to find out you squash them, open pinch points and they pour out ready crumbled ... and I'm a chef!!!"

One wrote: "For two years I charged my Kindle through laptop or pc coz it did not come with an adaptor."

 

This story was originally published in The Sun and is reprinted with permission.

Topics:  dishwasher home kitchen

