Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Teacher Mary Edwards was murdered in the bath in 1995. Now 26 years on, the man she was a bridesmaid for has been charged with her death.
Teacher Mary Edwards was murdered in the bath in 1995. Now 26 years on, the man she was a bridesmaid for has been charged with her death.
Crime

Man ‘raped and murdered’ bridesmaid in bath

by Mark Lungariello
7th May 2021 9:05 AM

A US man has been arrested for sexual assault and murder of a woman 26 years ago who was a bridesmaid in his wedding.

Clayton Bernard Foreman, 61, was linked to the 1995 cold case of Texas school teacher Mary Catherine Edwards through DNA and a genealogy website that had investigators eyeing the accused killer's family tree.

"We could track it to a family, but we couldn't track it to an individual," District Attorney Bob Wortham told 12NewsNow.

Police have arrested Clayton Bernard Foreman for the alleged 1995 murder of school teacher Mary Catherine Edwards. Picture: Beaumont Police Department
Police have arrested Clayton Bernard Foreman for the alleged 1995 murder of school teacher Mary Catherine Edwards. Picture: Beaumont Police Department

Police were able to extract DNA from rubbish Foreman left at the kerb outside his home in Ohio and took him into custody on April 29, the NY Post reports.

His DNA was a match to DNA from semen found in Edwards' home after her murder.

Edwards was found dead in the bathroom of her home on January 14, 1995, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety website.

She had been drowned with her hands cuffed behind her back and her head in water in the bathtub, KJAS.com reported.

Investigators focused their attention on Foreman and found he had a previous conviction for raping a classmate in the 1980s. In that case, the victim reportedly also had her hands bound behind her back.

School teacher Mary was a bridesmaid at Foreman’s wedding in 1982, according to reports. Picture: Texas Department of Public Safety
School teacher Mary was a bridesmaid at Foreman’s wedding in 1982, according to reports. Picture: Texas Department of Public Safety

Foreman reportedly pleaded guilty to that crime and received three years of probation.

Edwards, who was 31 when she was killed, had been a high school classmate of Foreman's and a bridesmaid in his 1982 wedding, the report said.

He and his wife divorced two years before Edward's murder and his ex was said to have attended Edwards' funeral.

She lived alone in her townhouse and when she didn't answer calls her father went to the house and found her dead.

This article originally appeared on NY Post and was reproduced with permission

 

Originally published as Man 'raped, murdered' bridesmaid in bath

crime murder violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Where house values have soared across regional Queensland

        Premium Content Where house values have soared across regional Queensland

        News House prices soared in 710 suburbs across Queensland, with over half of the top performers located in the regions. How does your region rate?

        The projects crucial for Ipswich’s future

        Premium Content The projects crucial for Ipswich’s future

        News The federal budget will be handed down next week and we will learn how much money...

        Ouch! Woman’s shocking hiding spot for stashed needle

        Premium Content Ouch! Woman’s shocking hiding spot for stashed needle

        News Daniella Harding in court on multiple charges

        Buy a house with a 2 per cent deposit

        Buy a house with a 2 per cent deposit

        News Plan to support up to 10,000 single parents with dependants