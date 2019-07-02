Man questioned after woman found dead in house

POLICE are speaking to the partner of a woman found dead in a Springfield Lakes homes late Monday night.

Paramedics were called to a house on Mountain Bell Lane about 10pm, where they arrived to find a 52-year-old woman dead.

It has been reported the woman sustained stab wounds, although police have so far refused to officially confirm this report.

Ipswich Detective Inspector David Briese said a 59-year-old man was also at the house at the time emergency services arrived, and he was being questioned.

It is believed the man made the initial emergency call.

Forensic and scenes of crime police scoured the home overnight, while detectives questioned the man, as well as family members and neighbours.

"That man is assisting police with investigations," Insp Briese said.

"At this point in time we believe they were in a relationship. They were the only two people in the house and they were not previously known to police."

Police did confirm that the couple had only returned from a month-long trip to south-east Asia on Monday.

Both were long-term permanent residents of Australia.

Police said the man did not sustain any serious or obvious injuries.

"At this point we are just running out all investigations," Insp Briese said.

"We will work towards identifying what has occurred and proceed from there.

"Police are getting background on both people involved through speaking to friends and neighbours and police would like to speak to anyone who was aware of any issues recently or in the past."