Man punches worker in jaw after refusing to leave store

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
30th Jun 2020 2:59 PM
A business was placed into lock down as an agitated man thrashed at police after punching a retail worker in the face.

About 12.20pm police were called to a store at Elizabeth St and Ross River Rd where a man was allegedly lunging at a worker on Monday.

He was allegedly demanding to be served, acting aggressively and lashing out.

The worker asked the man to leave the store when he allegedly punched the worker in the jaw.

The man fled the scene and police patrolled the area.

He was eventually found but resisted arrest by pulling away from police.

The man started yelling and created such a disturbance that a nearby business was placed into lockdown.

He was arrested and taken to Townsville Watchhouse.

The 38-year-old Townsville City man was charged with one count each of common assault, obstruct police and two counts of public nuisance.

He will be appearing in the Townsville Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

