Paramedics were called to Main Beach about 2.30pm. Picture: File photo
Breaking

Man in serious condition after near-drowning

by Sophie Chirgwin
12th Jan 2019 3:10 PM

A MAN is in a serious condition following a reported near-drowning on the Gold Coast this afternoon.

Paramedics were called to waters off Breaker St at Main Beach, Surfers Paradise, about 2.30pm following reports of a near-drowning.

An adult male, believed to be in his 30s, was pulled from the water and was having difficulty breathing.

He is currently in a serious condition while being assessed by paramedics and surf lifesavers.

Another person who assisted the man from the water is also being assessed for breathing difficulties.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the second patient is stable.

