Man poured petrol on woman, lit house on fire, police allege

POLICE are still looking for a man who is alleged to have poured petrol on a woman during a domestic disturbance before lighting an Ipswich house on fire.



Emergency services were called to the fire on Brisbane St at West Ipswich just before 7pm on Friday but the timber structure was already beyond saving and was completely destroyed.



A police spokesperson said it was alleged a man poured petrol on a woman and made threats to light the house on fire before he fled the scene.



The woman was not injured.

The spokesperson said police were making enquiries to locate the man and speak to him about what happened.



It is understood nobody was living in the house at the time of the fire.



Police declared the fire suspicious on Saturday morning and urged anybody with information to make contact.



"Police are investigating whether a man and woman may have been involved in a disturbance moments prior to the blaze breaking out," the statement said.



Nobody has been arrested or charged in relation to the incident.

Witnesses at the scene shared dramatic images of a red glow coming from the property as flames licked the fence to a neighbouring property and scorched trees.



One witness said it was 'the scariest thing I have ever seen'.



Emergency services closed Brisbane St as five fire crews worked to extinguish the fire and police cornered the area off.



Multiple fire investigators returned to the scene the next morning where blackened wood, twisted metal and a shell of the home remained.



Queensland Fire and Emergence Services were on scene until after midday dampening down the smouldering structure.



Property investment company Pinbar owned the house, zoned as industrial business, professional offices.



Police investigations are continuing.



Anybody with information for police should contact Policelink on 131 444 or report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

