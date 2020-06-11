Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man accused of sustained sexual abuse against five children over seven years wiped away tears as he appeared in the court dock to enter pleas.
A man accused of sustained sexual abuse against five children over seven years wiped away tears as he appeared in the court dock to enter pleas.
Crime

Man pleads not guilty to sex abuse of kids over seven years

by PATRICK GEE
11th Jun 2020 6:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LAUNCESTON man has pleaded not guilty to sustained sex crimes against five children over the past seven years.

The 47-year-old appeared in Launceston Magistrates Court on Thursday, charged with three counts of penetrative sexual abuse of a child or young person and three counts of performing an indecent act with a child or young person, at Exeter and Mowbray.

The Mercury cannot publish the man's name for legal reasons, and to protect the identity of the children.

Police have alleged the abuse against four of the children continued from 2013 until February this year - before the man was arrested and remanded in custody.

The man wiped away tears as he faced court. Magistrate Brown refused him bail and the matter was set down for trial in the Supreme Court in Launceston later this year.

The man's co-accused, a 33-year-old woman, has been charged with four counts of penetrative sexual abuse of a child or young person and one count of indecent assault.

She appeared in court in May and was bailed by Magistrate Simon Brown.

She will appear in Magistrates Court next week.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

Originally published as Man pleads not guilty to serious sex crimes

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Owner among three charged with arson over marina blaze

        premium_icon Owner among three charged with arson over marina blaze

        Crime Police have charged a group of men with arson, following fire that destroyed five boats. One of the men was the owner of one of the boats.

        Historical home on show through video tour

        premium_icon Historical home on show through video tour

        News A video tour is providing people a sneak-peek inside one of Ipswich’s great...

        Farmer defies critics with first cotton crop in 60+ years

        premium_icon Farmer defies critics with first cotton crop in 60+ years

        Rural Paddocks of cotton aren’t what you'd expect to see growing here

        Bushland search resumes for missing man

        premium_icon Bushland search resumes for missing man

        News Police hold concerns for an Ipswich man missing for two days