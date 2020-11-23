Man pleads guilty over Australia Day ute death

Jarod Trevor Michael Hamilton leaves court after pleading guilty to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

AN IPSWICH man has pleaded guilty to causing the death of his friend in an Australia Day tragedy.

Appearing before Ipswich District Court, Jarod Trevor Michael Hamilton, 24, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing the death of Shaquille Hosea Matekorah Eruera, 25, near Fernvale on January 26, 2018.

Mr Eruera, 25, from Collingwood Park, was a father of two girls and worked as a production manager for Merlo coffee in Brisbane.

Ken Fuller and and Lily Eruera with a picture of their son Shaquille Eruera, who was killed in 2018.

His parents are Ipswich business couple Ken Fuller and Lily Eruera who were both at the court on Monday.

Prosecutor Clayton Wallis said the Crown would not proceed with its original, more serious charge that alleged dangerous operation causing death when adversely affected by an intoxicating substance.

With no evidence offered the charge was withdrawn and dismissed.

Shaquille Eruera and his dad Ken Fuller both played rugby league for Swifts.

The Australia Day tragedy occurred on a Savages Crossing rural property at 5.30pm and involved a ute rollover.

No factual details of agreed facts in the case were given.

Instead, defence lawyer Sebastian Jennings applied for the sentence to be adjourned to allow time for reports to be completed on Hamilton.

Shaq Eruera was killed in a tragic 4WD incident on Australia Day 2018 at Fernavle. He left behind his fiance Renee and two young girls, Indigo and Ruby.

Judge Dennis Lynch QC convicted Hamilton of the offence and granted him bail.

His sentence was listed for January 22 next year.