Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been injured when his ride-on mower rolled and pinned him against a tree. Picture: File image
A man has been injured when his ride-on mower rolled and pinned him against a tree. Picture: File image
News

Man pinned against tree by ride-on mower

by Jacob Miley
10th Oct 2018 12:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been rushed to hospital after he was pinned against a tree by a ride-on mower north of Brisbane.

Emergency crews were called to the incident on a private property at Bellmere, near Caboolture, just before 10am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man had been on the mower when it slipped down an embankment, rolled and pinned him against tree.

The man, whose age was not known, suffered injuries to his abdomen and was taken to Royal Brisbane and Womenâ€™s Hospital in a serious condition.

accident caboolture gardening pinned rideon mowe

Top Stories

    Fond memories of working for old Ipswich favourite

    premium_icon Fond memories of working for old Ipswich favourite

    News NEARLY 20 years have passed since a once instantly recognisable name in Ipswich business ceased to exist.

    • 10th Oct 2018 1:22 PM
    Million-dollar men: What these Ipswich MPs spent

    premium_icon Million-dollar men: What these Ipswich MPs spent

    Politics Reports reveal travel, car, office costs employee expenses of MPs.

    10 things you need to know before Costco Bundamba opens

    10 things you need to know before Costco Bundamba opens

    Business Find out about parking, petrol prices and how membership works

    • 10th Oct 2018 11:54 AM
    Fire burns near Ripley homes

    Fire burns near Ripley homes

    Breaking Firefighters called to protect Ripley properties

    • 10th Oct 2018 11:49 AM

    Local Partners