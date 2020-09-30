Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Robert Noel Fisher is facing a fresh charge in Bundaberg Magistrates Court. Photo: File.
Robert Noel Fisher is facing a fresh charge in Bundaberg Magistrates Court. Photo: File.
News

Man paroled after breaching DVO just days after jail release

Geordi Offord
30th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN has been placed on parole after he breached a domestic violence order just days after being released from jail.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to the offence in Bundaberg Magistrates Court where he appeared by videolink from the Bundaberg Watch House.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen told the court as a condition of the DV order the man was not allowed any contact with the aggrieved.

At 12.20am on Saturday the man and the aggrieved were seen together in a Bundaberg park.

Sgt Klaassen said police saw the man follow the aggrieved through the park before the man was taken to the watch house and charged.

Community Newsletter SignUp

He said the man was currently on a suspended sentence for like offending and had similar offending in his history.

The court heard the man had been in custody since his arrest on Saturday.

The man's lawyer Rian Dwyer told the court his client suffered from PTSD as a result of being in and out of custody from a young age.

Mr Dwyer said at the time the man was on his way back to Mackay, where he was from, and planned to return there when released.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account that the man's plea of guilty came at an early opportunity.

Mr Moloney also took into account that the man had spent the weekend in custody.

He noted there were no acts of domestic violence alleged and that it happened eight days after his release from jail.

The man was sentenced to two months imprisonment and had his three month suspended sentence activated.

He was given immediate parole.

More Stories

buncourt buncrime bundaberg court bundaberg crime bundaberg magistrates court
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Petition launched to get trucks off rural roads

        Premium Content Petition launched to get trucks off rural roads

        News A LOCKYER Valley resident has lodged a petition to stop trucks on rural roads in two towns, but council have hit back. DETAILS:

        • 30th Sep 2020 6:00 AM
        Crossbow, unregistered gun found in 20yo’s cupboard

        Premium Content Crossbow, unregistered gun found in 20yo’s cupboard

        Crime IN a bucket, police found about 38 rounds for a .22 calibre gun, belonging to a...

        • 30th Sep 2020 6:00 AM
        Queensland’s cheapest blocks of land

        Premium Content Queensland’s cheapest blocks of land

        Property Queensland’s cheapest blocks of land revealed

        Suspect takes flight as cops show up

        Premium Content Suspect takes flight as cops show up

        News A man tried to run away from police who were sent to arrest him on suspicion of...