Paramedics were called to a Macaky Whitsunday region music festival on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Heidi Petith
Crime

Man overdoses at Mackay Whitsunday region music festival

Heidi Petith
, @news.com.au
29th May 2021 6:53 PM
A young man has been taken to hospital after overdosing on illicit drugs at a Mackay Whitsunday region music festival.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a crew was called to the Happy Daze festival along Cathu O'Connell River Road in Yalboroo about 2pm.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a 23-year-old man was unconscious after taking illicit drugs but made a quick recovery.

He was taken to the emergency department at Proserpine Hospital but was not admitted.

The QPS spokesman said police had also charged a "handful" of people at the festival for possession of dangerous drugs.

Mushroom Valley runs the three-day arts, music and lifestyle festival between Mackay and Proserpine that will finish on Sunday.

"It's a place where you can grow, learn and connect with other like minded people in a safe and friendly environment," the event's website stated.

"A place where you can come and be revitalised and re-energised to go out and take on the 'real' world."

