Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Mackay man has been fined $5000 after pleading guilty to his role in killing a turtle off Seaforth. Picture: Brendan Radke.
A Mackay man has been fined $5000 after pleading guilty to his role in killing a turtle off Seaforth. Picture: Brendan Radke.
Crime

Man ordered to pay $6900 over Seaforth turtle killing

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
20th Apr 2021 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

One of two men accused of killing a turtle off Seaforth has been fined, while the other will represent himself in a court hearing over the matter.

Jermaine Andrew Little and Terreal Robert Charles Smith were both charged with entry or use for a prohibited purpose - taking a natural or cultural resource on June 29, 2018.

The case came to the Department of Environment and Science's attention in September 2019.

More stories:

Ice addiction reduces former NRL great to 'pitiful state'

Croc check needed before submerged car rescue

It was alleged Mr Little, 31, and Smith, 27, entered the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park by boat between the Seaforth area conservation zone and Port Newry to Rabbit Island habitat protection zone.

Investigators alleged Mr Little removed a turtle and Smith aided him.

Smith's matter was adjourned to Mackay Magistrates Court on April 20, but he failed to appear.

Magistrate James Morton said he was satisfied Smith was aware of his court date and proceeded with a sentence without him being present.

The court heard the turtle was killed for ceremonial purposes.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

How to get Daily Mercury news straight to your inbox

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

Mr Morton noted the Department of Environment and Science's submission that Smith broke the law.

"He had no permission to enter (the protected zone), he's not a traditional owner," Mr Morton said.

Smith was fined $5000 plus ordered to pay investigation costs, leaving him with a total fine of $6982.

A conviction was not recorded.

Smith's co-accused Mr Little pleaded not guilty to his charge and will represent himself during a hearing listed for September 20 and 21.

mackay courts mackay crime mackay magistrates court
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Thieves target deceased estate, steal 20+ rifles

        Premium Content Thieves target deceased estate, steal 20+ rifles

        Crime More than 20 guns have ended up in the wrong hands after a break and enter

        Farmers can call on help from above for crops

        Premium Content Farmers can call on help from above for crops

        Education USQ professor helps revolutionise agriculture industry with new aerial data...

        Ipswich family cleaned out while moving house

        Premium Content Ipswich family cleaned out while moving house

        Crime A PlayStation, iPads and a lawnmower were among items nicked during a break and...

        Record-breaking Jude going ‘all out’ at next major event

        Premium Content Record-breaking Jude going ‘all out’ at next major event

        Athletics Unstoppable Ipswich athlete focused on more national glory after winning two...