Man on trial for exposing 'rude parts' to young girls

A CHILD having fun at a playground says she saw a man holding his "rude parts" after he'd pulled his pants down, a court has heard.

Prosecutors allege the man was first seen to be urinating before he was seen touching himself in a Gatton park.

In a jury trial heard before the District Court at Ipswich, Richard Brian Campbell, 50, has has pleaded not guilty to wilfully committing an indecent act in public on December 11, 2015; two counts of exposing a child under 12 to an indecent act; and exposing a child under 16 to an indecent act.

In day two of the trial the jury was shown a video police interview of a girl, aged nine, recorded the day after the alleged offences.

"Someone said yuck, cause he was in front of us. He showed his thing at us. He walked off," she said.

"We asked our mum if we can go down to the park.

"We were playing, we saw a man walking," she explained.

"Then he (did) a p--- in the garden, then he showed us his rude parts."

The girl said the man had dark hair and she thought he was wearing a red shirt.

Answering a question she said the man had been "kind of facing us" and she saw him pee in the garden.

She then got off the chair and demonstrated what she saw, saying "I could see him peeing, his rude part."

She said her friend said "yuck" and the man showed his private parts and was walking and then did it again.

The man had also put his finger up at them.

The court was closed for some evidence and adult witnesses are expected to give evidence today in the trial before Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC.