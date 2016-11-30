PHOTO: Man on the run after knife point robbery

UPDATE 5.15PM: Ipswich detectives investigating the armed robbery of a liquor outlet located on Commercial Drive, Springfield have released an image of a man who may be able to assist with their investigations.

The man was last seen running towards Old Logan Road, Springfield.

He was dressed in a black 'Starter' baseball cap, flannelette shirt, navy tracksuit pants with a white stripe, white shoes and an orange bandanna around his face.

EARLIER: Police are hunting for a man after a Springfield liquor outlet attendant was threatened at knife point this morning.

The man entered the Commercial Drive business shortly before 11.30am and threatened a 28-year-old woman before demanding money from the cash register.

The man fled on foot with a quantity of cash.

He is described as between 25 and 35 years old, with a slim build and 180cms tall.

He was wearing blue tracksuit pants with a white stripe down the side, a multi coloured flannelette shirt and a black cap.

No one was physically injured.

Anyone with information which could assist with this matter should contact Crime Stoppers anonymously via 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au.