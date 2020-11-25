Man on run found hiding in Laidley eight years later

A Lockyer man appeared in court for a string of offences, one dating back over 20 years. Photo: Copyright News Regional Media

AFTER a Lockyer man was involved in a car accident in Laidley, police realised there was an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Lawrence Kean appeared in the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, for the second time this month, for charges dating back more than 20 years ago.

On November 2, Kean was convicted and fined after he failed to appear in the Bowen Magistrate’s Court in 2012, for drug possession.

For eight years, Kean had been on the run from police, and was only located after he was involved in a car accident in Laidley on August 17, this year.

Kean was busted by police at the accident for driving under the influence of alcohol on Whites Road, and failed to produce a driver’s licence.

Police checks revealed Kean was unlicensed, and was taken to the Laidley Police Station where he submitted a blood alcohol reading of 0.18.

Kean pleaded guilty on Monday to a charge of assault causing bodily harm, dating back more 20 years ago.

Police Prosecutor Senior Sergeant Al Windsor told the court Kean was involved in a fight at the Royal Hotel Mundubbera, in 1999.

Senior sergeant Windsor said Kean and another man called Deemer repeatedly punched a man during an argument at the hotel before Deemer bit the victim on the nose.

The victim needed 12 stitches after the altercation, and Kean and Deemer were arrested.

Deemer was convicted and fined in 2001, however Kean went on the run.

In 2012, Kean was busted for cannabis possession in Bowen.

Senior sergeant Windsor said police were conducting patrols in and around the Bowen CBD on August 18, 2012, when they conducted a search on Kean.

Senior sergeant Windsor said police located a small clip seal bag that contained 2 grams of Cannabis, and Kean was charged and given a notice to appear in the Bowen Magistrates Court later that month.

Kean never appeared though as he travelled to Tasmania to visit his mother, and subsequently didn’t return to Queensland for a number of years.

Kean was represented in court by duty lawyer James Ryan who said his client stayed in Tasmania as his then-partner developed bowel cancer, and as a result Kean remained to care for her.

Mr Ryan said the 55-year-old now cares how his 49-year-old partner in Laidley, who has physical and mental health issues.

Magistrate Graham Lee said it was astonishing that the matters from 1999 and 2012 were only now being resolved in court.

Mr Lee convicted, and fined Kean $750 referred to SPER for the assault charge. No conviction was recorded.

Kean was also convicted and fined $300 referred to SPER for drug possession for the 2012 charge and $1500 referred to SPER for driving under the influence of alcohol at Laidley this year.

Those two convictions were recorded.

Kean was also disqualified from holding a driver’s licence for 10 months, conviction recorded.