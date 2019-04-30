Menu
A man allegedly assaulted a female police officer was out on parole when the violent attack occurred.
Crime

Man on parole allegedly bites police officer, pulls her hair out

by Nicole Hogan
30th Apr 2019 10:19 AM
A MAN who allegedly assaulted a female police officer was out on parole when the violent attack occurred.

The 22-year old police officer allegedly feared for her life as she was bitten and scratched by a 48-year old man who had to be tasered twice.

 

Just after midday on Sunday, police attended a unit in Queens Street, Brighton Le-Sands regarding a concern for welfare of a male occupant.

As police arrived the man became agitated and became aggressive, charging at one of the officers.

The officers used a taser and OC spray; however, the man forced the female officer to the ground and allegedly violently assaulted her, scratching and biting her head and pulling out hair.

the man forced the female officer to the ground.
The man was again tasered and additional officers were able to restrain him.

The constable was taken to St George Hospital and treated for facial injuries. She has since been released.

The 48-year-old man was taken to St George Hospital under police guard before being taken to St George Police Station.

He has been charged with assault police officer in execution of duty cause actual bodily harm, assault officer in execution of duty, and resist officer in execution of duty.

The man has been refused bail to appear at Sutherland Local Court today.

