Richard John Strano (left) faced Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Thursday after he was charged with indecently treating a child under 12 years in Buddina on March 6.Â Picture: Laura Pettigrew.
Crime

Man on indecent treatment charge can’t leave home alone

Laura Pettigrew
29th Apr 2021 4:00 PM | Updated: 5:53 PM
A Coast man who allegedly indecently treated a child in a shopping centre will not be allowed to leave his residence without supervision.

Richard John Strano faced Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Thursday after he was charged with indecently treating a child under 12 years in Buddina on March 6.

Police prosecutor David Hoffman said police would allege the incident happened in a grocery store with a small child.

Duty Lawyer Rachel Holland asked Magistrate Christopher Callaghan for a seven-week adjournment.

Mr Callaghan questioned how Mr Strano's bail conditions were enforced.

He said the bail condition stated the 39-year-old couldn't have any contact to attempt to have contact with a child.

Mr Callaghan said he was concerned the condition could be problematic in daily tasks such as shopping at shops that have young servers.

Ms Holland said procedures had been put in place at the facility where Mr Strano lived and he was not allowed to leave without being in the company of someone else.

Senior Constable Hoffman said the condition could be changed so that Mr Strano had to be accompanied by a support worker who could prevent him from reoffending.

The court heard Mr Strano, who was under a NDIS package, was supervised by a number of agencies and spent time with family members outside his accommodation.

Mr Callaghan adjourned the matter to June 18 and changed the bail condition so that Mr Strano could not leave his residence without an employee of, or someone who was authorised by Endeavour Hostel.

alleged child sex offences indecent treatment charge maroochydore magistrates court sunshine coast crime
