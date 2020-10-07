Menu
Andrew Ho was charged with killing his dog in Caloundra Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
Crime

Man on dog killing charges to face District Court trial

lucy rutherford
7th Oct 2020 6:00 PM
A Sunshine Coast man has been formally charged with killing his dog and will be committed to the Maroochydore District Court for trial.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist charged Andrew Yao Ho, 78, in Caloundra Magistrates Court on Wednesday with unlawfully killing an animal, namely a dog with the intention of inflicting severe pain to the animal.

Animal cruelty complaints required backup during COVID-19

Pet pig stabbed to death in 'abhorrent' cruel act

Ho said he didn't have anything to say in regards to the charge and is yet to enter any pleas.

Police allege the dog was killed by Ho in Maleny on May 9.

Police prosecutor Stu Lydford told the court Legal Aid Queensland had agreed to represent Ho in the District Court trial.

A Queensland police spokeswoman said Ho was charged with serious animal cruelty after allegedly causing injury to his dog, which resulted in its death.

She said she could not give further details of the alleged injuries as the charges were now before the court.

Police prosecutor Mark Burrell had previously told the court on September 23 that the police brief was ready but he didn't think it would be appropriate distributing it to Ho considering the "distressing" nature of the photographs.

Mr Ho remains on bail and will appear in the Maroochydore District Court at a later date.

