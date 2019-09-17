Man on bail, curfew caught with '50 hits' of amphetamine

.A FATHER out on bail for drugs offences and who headed out for a Chinese takeway for the family got more than he bargained for when the police pulled him over.

Police allege Jared Davis had enough amphetamine on him for "50 hits".

He was also in breach of a curfew.

Jared Anthony Davis, 37, from Fernvale, and a former Darwin resident, was charged with drug possession and other offences and appeared in the dock of Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Charges include being in possession of a Schedule 1 drug (5.6g) quantity exceeding Schedule 3 at Booval on September 14; obstructing police; and breaching his bail curfew.

In a bail application by his lawyer Kris Jahnke, which was opposed by police, prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo said Davis had history and had served jail time in Darwin.

Sen-Const Spargo said police allege that when his car was intercepted in Booval on Saturday, Davis was found with 5.6g of amphetamine.

Davis was on bail for serious drug charges to be finalised in the Supreme Court this Friday.

Sen-Const Spargo said the formal police objection to bail document was the alleged amphetamine quantity was "equivalent of about 50 hits".

Mr Jahnke said Davis was on Magistrates Court bail and this included a 7pm home curfew but he was intercepted at 7.40pm.

He said Davis had already spent 330 days held in pre-sentence custody on offences now before the Supreme Court.

Davis was conditionally released in June because of the potential risk he could end up spending longer time in jail than the sentence yet to be imposed.

Mr Jahnke confirmed these Supreme Court matters were set to be finalised on September 20, saying it was likely he would not be required to serve further jail time.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess asked why the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (Crown) would not be alleging commerciality when police in the bail objection refer to the amphetamine as being enough for 50 hits.

Sen-Const Spargo said the 50 hits of no commerciality was alleged.

Mr Jahnke sought bail, saying Davis had a psychological appointment, a medical appointment for his son, and a meeting with his bank to get funds for his legal costs in the Supreme Court.

Ms Sturgess said Davis's history included convictions in 2015, 2016, and 2018; and he had received a jail term in NSW for supply methylamphetamine.

Finding him to be an unacceptable risk, bail was refused. His matters will be mentioned again on September 24.

