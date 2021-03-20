Man-of-the-match reminds head coach of state league goals

Ipswich Jets halfback Jacob Teevan won the man-of-the-match award in his team's impressive trial win over the Queensland-based Australian Defence Force side at the North Ipswich Reserve. Picture: David Lems

Ipswich Jets halfback Jacob Teevan won the man-of-the-match award in his team's impressive trial win over the Queensland-based Australian Defence Force side at the North Ipswich Reserve. Picture: David Lems

AS a skilful halfback happy to take control, Jacob Teevan did what he does best in highlighting his Ipswich Jets ambitions.

He boosted his chances of a return to the Ipswich Jets Intrust Super Cup team with a man-of-the-match performance in Saturday’s 50-18 trial victory over a Queensland-based Australian Defence Force combination.

Having made his Jets state league debut in 2019, the former Norths junior is keen to return to the club’s top side this season.

“I played six games that year so it was a really good experience,’’ he said.

“It makes you really hungry to sort of want to be there again this year and keep pushing for spots.

“That’s all I can do. Just keep working hard.’’

When asked if he had reminded head coach Keiron Lander he was available, he smiled. The accountant said putting numbers on the board was most important.

“You just put in through your actions, not through your words,’’ the talented footballer said.

“Just keep putting the extras in and working on your skills and hopefully you’ll be right.’’

Ipswich Jets halfback Jacob Teevan won the man-of-the-match award. Picture: David Lems

COOL COACH: Teevan backs new Rosewood Jets mentor

Coming from a proud rugby league family, Teevan is all too familiar with the Jets home base at the North Ipswich Reserve.

Now 24, he regularly spent time at the ground and watched his father Craig play in club and Queensland State of Origin sides. Craig is also a former Jets CEO, having strong ties to the club.

But unlike like his dad who played hooker, Jacob developed different roles.

“Pretty much all my footy up until 18s or 20s, I was playing fullback,’’ he said.

“Just using a bit of the speed and stuff. But then I found when you move to the halves, you sort of can take control of your game a little bit more and sometimes at fullback you are dependent on a half.

“You put all the effort in at fullback but sometimes the ball just doesn’t come your way.

“It’s good to get in and be half and sort of dominate and push players around and sort of manipulate your own game a bit better.’’

After playing for the Tigers when Craig was Jets CEO, Jacob had stints with Wests Brisbane and Easts, where he made the club’s colts side.

He said his goal was to get back into the Intrust Super Cup side after the COVID setback.

“I’m an accountant by trade so I ended up taking advantage of a bit of a (footy) break,’’ he said.

“Very disappointed there was no footy considering I’m at a good young age to try and get in and learn and play some good Cup (footy).’’

He sensibly spent the time studying to further his career.

As for winning the man-of-the-match award, Teevan humbly accepted the early reward.

“It’s always a good little cherry on top,’’ he said.

“You never seek to get those accolades and stuff like that but it’s always nice when they come.’’

He said he and his teammates benefited from the hot conditions in Saturday afternoon’s trial.

“It was a bit surprising considering it was meant to be pouring down rain,’’ Teevan said.

“Definitely for us, we’ve had a solid pre-season and it sort of try and take as much advantage as we can and move some of those boys around, especially with our style of footy - the Jets style.’’

Teevan said it was pleasing to see his team get excited in the latest trial, on a day recognising the work of Australia’s defence force personnel.

“I think we did particularly well today,’’ he said, sharing in an improved approach to moving the ball and grabbing extra metres off their opponents.

It wasn’t quite military precision but a major forward advancement for the newly-formed Jets team.