Man nicks Bunnings tools in attempt to pay off debt

DO IT YOURSELF took on new meaning for an enterprising lad who ripped off around $4000 in tools from Bunnings stores in dozens of thefts.

His misdeeds were done to help raise the cash to pay off debts, Ipswich Magistrates Court heard.

Joshua Isaac Pidd, 25, from Logan and previously Booval, was accompanied by his mother and sister in the court when he pleaded guilty to 71 charges.

The court heard Pidd worked alongside a co-offender and favoured cordless power drills, boasting name brands like Bosch, Ryobi and DeWalt.

The offences included 34 charges of stealing; 34 charges of committing fraud; two charges of entering premises and stealing on August 4 and August 15; and driving when licence suspended.

Most of Pidd’s stealing took place between May 26, 2020 and August 11, 2020, with Bunnings Cannon Hill the target for many of the thefts.

Prosecutor Sergeant Molinaro said his co-offender Luke Loncar had already been sentenced for his role and had received a suspended eight-month jail term.

She said Pidd and Loncar had been living at a caravan park in Booval at the time.

Police sought a jail penalty of eight to 10 months, and for Pidd to pay his half share of the restitution which was $1957.

Defence barrister Geoffrey Seaholme sought a suspended jail term for Pidd.

“He says the reason (for offending) was that he got blamed for breaking something and (was) threatened, if he did not pay back the money, there would be serious consequences,” Mr Seaholme said.

“It was around $10,000 to $15,000 – this escapade did not earn him that money.”

Magistrate David Shepherd said that even if Pidd had fear over a debt he owed it did not justify what he did.

“There are a total 43 incidents where property was stolen and sold to pawn brokers or to others,” Mr Shepherd said.

The magistrate warned Pidd of the dangers of drugs, not only to health but to the people involved in that environment and that it could often lead to difficult situations.

Pidd was sentenced to a nine-month jail term with immediate parole and was ordered to pay restitution of $1957.

For the driving offence, he was fined $400 and his licence was disqualified for six months.