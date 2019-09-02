Man nearly doubles drug driving record in space of two days

A party ended in a suspended prison sentence for 29-year-old man. Photo Luka Kauzlaric / The Observer

A MURPHYS Creek man who was busted drug driving twice in a 36-hour period has had his driving dubbed "completely unacceptable” by a Gatton magistrate.

James Leddy, 29, appeared in the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, with two charges of drug driving, after police pulled him over two days in a row.

When he was pulled over before 8am on Fifteen Mile Rd, Murphys Creek on July 13, Leddy told police he had spent the previous night at a party where guests had been smoking marijuana

He was drug tested and police found he had traces of marijuana in his system, despite Leddy denying he took drugs.

The next night and while driving a different car, Leddy was again intercepted for a drug test, testing positive and landing himself a second charge.

Leddy's lawyer told the court his client was "devastated” to be caught twice in the period and for putting his family in the situation.

Magistrate Robbie Davies told Leddy his driving record was "completely unacceptable”.

"You've only recently served probation for an offence of drug driving,” Mr Davies said.

Leddy was served a two month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months.