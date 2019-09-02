Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A party ended in a suspended prison sentence for 29-year-old man. Photo Luka Kauzlaric / The Observer
A party ended in a suspended prison sentence for 29-year-old man. Photo Luka Kauzlaric / The Observer Luka Kauzlaric
News

Man nearly doubles drug driving record in space of two days

Ebony Graveur
by
2nd Sep 2019 3:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MURPHYS Creek man who was busted drug driving twice in a 36-hour period has had his driving dubbed "completely unacceptable” by a Gatton magistrate.

James Leddy, 29, appeared in the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, with two charges of drug driving, after police pulled him over two days in a row.

When he was pulled over before 8am on Fifteen Mile Rd, Murphys Creek on July 13, Leddy told police he had spent the previous night at a party where guests had been smoking marijuana

He was drug tested and police found he had traces of marijuana in his system, despite Leddy denying he took drugs.

The next night and while driving a different car, Leddy was again intercepted for a drug test, testing positive and landing himself a second charge.

Leddy's lawyer told the court his client was "devastated” to be caught twice in the period and for putting his family in the situation.

Magistrate Robbie Davies told Leddy his driving record was "completely unacceptable”.

"You've only recently served probation for an offence of drug driving,” Mr Davies said.

Leddy was served a two month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months.

court crime drug driving gatton magistrates court suspended sentence
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Alarming new statistics reveal rise in drug overdose deaths

    premium_icon Alarming new statistics reveal rise in drug overdose deaths

    Health 'We know that a lot of services were cut, particularly in the area of prevention.'

    • 2nd Sep 2019 2:00 PM
    Meat tenderiser 'knuckle duster' found during RBT

    premium_icon Meat tenderiser 'knuckle duster' found during RBT

    News Police found more than they bargained for during an RBT

    Listening to music in car costs woman her license

    premium_icon Listening to music in car costs woman her license

    News 'If I had known, I would not have done it'

    Man back in court accused of displaying 'obscene' signs

    premium_icon Man back in court accused of displaying 'obscene' signs

    News Cops stole laptop and t-shirt, claims free speech advocate