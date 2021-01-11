Man missing from Ipswich care facility

Desmond Pittman was last seen leaving the Cotton Crescent care facility in Redbank Plains on January 10.

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 59-year-old man who went missing from an Ipswich care facility yesterday.

Desmond Pittman was last seen leaving the Cotton Crescent facility in Redbank Plains about 12.30pm on Sunday and may be heading to the Redcliffe area.

He is described as caucasian in appearance, 178cm tall, greying hair and beard with a medium build.

He was last wearing a grey t-shirt, grey shorts and thongs.

Concerns are held for his welfare as Mr Pittman has a medical condition and does not have access to money or a mobile phone.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink here.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers here.

Quote reference number QP2100061697.