Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Search for missing swimmer at Surfers Paradise. Picture: Queensland Ambulance Service
Search for missing swimmer at Surfers Paradise. Picture: Queensland Ambulance Service
News

Man missing as late-night swim turns tragic

20th Dec 2020 7:35 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A desperate search is under way for a male swimmer who went missing on the Gold Coast's most popular beach overnight.

Police said three people had entered the water off the Esplanade at Surfers Paradise about 2.30am but only two had returned to shore.

A woman was uninjured while a man was treated by paramedics at the scene.

Water police, Volunteer Marine Rescue and Rescue 500 were involved in the search for the missing man.

Pictures: Queensland Ambulance Service
Pictures: Queensland Ambulance Service

 

The Rescue 500 chopper scours the sea off Surfers Paradise at daybreak.
The Rescue 500 chopper scours the sea off Surfers Paradise at daybreak.

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Man missing as late-night swim turns tragic

More Stories

editors picks gold coast missing person overnight swim search

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIRST RESULTS: How schools performed in ATAR

        Premium Content FIRST RESULTS: How schools performed in ATAR

        Education Some schools are reporting more than 50 per cent of students achieving an ATAR of 90 or above. FIND OUT HOW YOUR SCHOOL PERFORMED

        AUCTION FLOP: Housing development goes under hammer

        Premium Content AUCTION FLOP: Housing development goes under hammer

        Property A development with full council approval has been listed for sale

        Multi-vehicle crash jams two lanes on busy motorway

        Premium Content Multi-vehicle crash jams two lanes on busy motorway

        News Emergency services were called to a collision on the eastern lanes of a multi-lane...

        Revealed: Find out the top five Ipswich sporting dynasties

        Premium Content Revealed: Find out the top five Ipswich sporting dynasties

        Sport It’s the best of the best Ipswich regional family empires to celebrate and admire.