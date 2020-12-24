Menu
A 27-year-old Caboolture man has died after he was hit by a car while lying on a road north of Brisbane.
Man lying on road when hit by car and killed

by Danielle O’Neal
24th Dec 2020 5:58 AM
A Caboolture man has died after he was hit by a car in Moreton Bay.

Emergency services were called to Bribie Island Road in Ningi, near the Redondo St intersection, about 10.07pm.

Police say the 27-year-old was lying on the road when he was struck.

He suffered significant injuries and died at the scene.

The 28-year-old female driver of the vehicle was not physically injured.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Originally published as Man lying on road when hit by car and killed

