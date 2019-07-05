Menu
Man lucky to survive horror crash that killed two

5th Jul 2019 5:57 PM
A man has survived a horror crash that killed two of his mates when their car rolled on a country highway east of Mount Isa.

Just after 7.30am, a car was travelling along the Landsborough Highway at McKinlay when it lost control and rolled.

The driver, a 26-year-old man, and the 33-year-old male passenger, both from Harristown, near Toowoomba, were both pronounced deceased at the scene.

Mount Isa's RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter flew the second passenger, a 37-year-old man from Charleville, to Cloncurry Hospital with upper body injuries, in a stable condition.

The rescue chopper was called to a stretch of highway, south east of Mount Isa, just after 8am.

The man told rescuers he had been on a journey from south west Queensland to the north west.

Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS), Queensland Fire and Emergency Service (QFES) and Queensland Police Service (QPS) crews were already on the scene, when the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue aeromedical team arrived.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

