A man was lucky to escape the wreckage of his car seconds before it caught alight after a car crash on Tiger Brennan Drive today
Man lucky to escape crash after car catches alight

by WILL ZWAR
13th Mar 2020 12:31 PM
A 25-YEAR-OLD driver has escaped serious injury after crashing his vehicle on Tiger Brennan Dr on Friday morning.

NT Police Northern Watch Commander Siiri Tennosaar said the man was lucky to escape after the "nasty crash" which happened about 2.30am.

"The crash occurred near the intersection of Benison Road with the driver losing control of the vehicle, colliding with two sign posts and coming to rest on the opposite side of the roadway," she said.

"The driver self-extracted shortly before the vehicle caught alight."

Sgt Tennosaar said a member of the public and emergency services tended to the man before he was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

"Another motorist and a passing police patrol came to the driver's aid," she said.

"He was conveyed to hospital for blood testing and to be treated for minor injuries. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash."

