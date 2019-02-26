Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Blood spilled on the road after a man was bashed by six teenagers on Sunday and suffered a fractured jaw and multiple missing teeth.
Blood spilled on the road after a man was bashed by six teenagers on Sunday and suffered a fractured jaw and multiple missing teeth. Kevin Farmer
Crime

Man lucky to be alive after brutal bashing by teenagers

Shayla Bulloch
by
26th Feb 2019 10:41 AM | Updated: 1:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TEENAGERS left an injured man on a busy Maroochydore road after fracturing his jaw and knocking out teeth in a fight which started at a bus stop.

A 27-year-old North Queensland man was waiting for a bus at the Horton Pde bus stop at Aerodrome Rd on Sunday when a young girl approached him and asked for a cigarette.

He declined and the pair exchanged some words before six teenage boys, believed to be the girl's friends started an altercation with the man.

The fight spilled out on the road where the man was knocked to the ground and found by a witness about 4.30pm.

A doctor driving past noticed the man and pulled over to help with first aid.

The group of teenagers, aged between 13 and 16 years old, fled the scene but police tracked them down at Sunshine Plaza shortly after.

Child Protection and Investigation Unit Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Tom Dawson said the isolated event was concerning and the man was considering legal options.

 

Officer-in-charge Sunshine Coast Child Protection and Investigation Unit, Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Tom Dawson.
Officer-in-charge Sunshine Coast Child Protection and Investigation Unit, Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Tom Dawson. Chloe Lyons

"He is pretty shaken up and that may be among some of his concerns about pressing charges," Act Det Snr Sgt Dawson said.

He was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital and suffered a fractured jaw and some missing teeth.

Act Det Snr Sgt Dawson said the victim was lucky and could have suffered "serious injuries or suffered death" from the assault.

Some of the offenders were known to police and have been questioned.

Police were awaiting CCTV footage from the bus stop for further investigation.

More Stories

aerodrome rd child protection and investigation unit cpiu editors picks sunshine coast crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Register for free workshops to improve your mental health

    Register for free workshops to improve your mental health

    News Learn the tools to help you overcome anxiety, depression, stress and illness

    • 26th Feb 2019 1:00 PM
    Backyard temple aims to bring inner peace and happiness

    premium_icon Backyard temple aims to bring inner peace and happiness

    News The God Shiva Temple is a space to meditate and gain inner peace

    • 26th Feb 2019 12:00 PM
    E-Athletes, Aussie operators deploying to an online game

    premium_icon E-Athletes, Aussie operators deploying to an online game

    News There are new Aussie-themed additions to the game Rainbow Six: Siege

    • 26th Feb 2019 12:00 PM
    Cyclone Oma leaves only disappointment in its wake

    premium_icon Cyclone Oma leaves only disappointment in its wake

    News Hopes for rain dried up quickly

    • 26th Feb 2019 11:50 AM