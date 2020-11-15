Menu
Dylan John Camilleri leaves Ipswich Courthouse.
Man ‘lost the plot’ after driver crashed into his mum’s car

Ross Irby
15th Nov 2020 5:00 AM
A DRIVER who tailgated a female driver and crashed into her car, copped the wrath of her son when he got out and began jumping on the man’s car.

An Ipswich court heard Dylan Camilleri was a passenger in a car driven by his mother at Springfield when a driver began tailgating her.

When it collided with the rear of his mother’s car, Camilleri reacted.

Dylan John Camilleri, 28, from Augustine Heights, pleaded guilty to unlawfully causing wilful damage to a motor vehicle in Springfield on July 10.

No facts or details were read onto the open court record by prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick so some of the agreed facts remain a mystery.

Sgt Dick did withdraw an additional charge of assault with no police evidence offered, with the charge dismissed by the magistrate.

Defence barrister Cliff Crawford said if it wasn’t for the actions of the other driver, Camilleri would not have committed the offence.

He said the written facts demonstrated what occurred.

Mr Crawford said Camilleri jumped onto the bonnet of the other driver’s car and kicked its windscreen.

But he said there had been significant conduct preceding the incident by the other driver, that was verified by independent witnesses.

Magistrate Andy Cridland shed some light on the details of the offence.

He said the driver was driving in a harassing manner toward Camilleri’s mother and tailgating her.

“After his erratic driving Mr Camilleri’s mother braked heavily and the driver collided with the rear of her car causing damage,” Mr Cridland said.

“You lost the plot. Thinking the worst you jumped onto his car and damaged the windscreen.

“It was not the right way to deal with it. Seems to have been a brain snap.

“It was a stressful situation with your mother.

“It is very important the whole context of the situation. Why you did what you did.

“Unfortunately for you, you lost your temper that day.”

Mr Cridland said while Camilleri did have substantial criminal history it was mostly drug related.

He was convicted and fined $600.

