A man in his 20s suffered significant hand injuries after his arm was caught in a machine in a Carole Park accident.

WORKPLACE Health and Safety Queensland is investigating after a man in his 20s lost a finger and one of his thumbs was degloved in a workplace accident last night.

The man was rushed to hospital on Wednesday at 10.26pm after his hand was caught in a machine at the Century Yuasa Batteries factory in Carole Park.

He was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

One of his fingers was amputated.